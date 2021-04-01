Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.42.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $749.98. 18,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $740.07 and its 200-day moving average is $744.93. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

