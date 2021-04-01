Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

