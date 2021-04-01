Civic Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $375.67 million and approximately $114.95 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

