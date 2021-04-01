Civista Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

CIVB stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $363.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

