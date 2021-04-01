Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 156,651 shares.The stock last traded at $17.25 and had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Clarus alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $545.32 million, a PE ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Clarus by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.