Clever DeFi (CLVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $248,680.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00012890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $248,680.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded up 53.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00064678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00395413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.48 or 0.00814171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00089467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00048366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029142 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,204 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.