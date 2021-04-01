Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $573.72

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 573.72 ($7.50) and traded as high as GBX 597 ($7.80). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 592 ($7.73), with a volume of 111,124 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95. The stock has a market cap of £602.35 million and a P/E ratio of 31.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 573.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 532.04.

In other news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics Company Profile (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.