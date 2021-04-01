CloakCoin Trading Up 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $4,895.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015057 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,610,600 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

