Cloudbric (CLB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.94 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $25.94 million and $1.48 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

