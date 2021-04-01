Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

CLDR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock worth $10,196,363 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cloudera by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

