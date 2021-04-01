Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 40,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00.

Cloudflare stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

