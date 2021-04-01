CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 585,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.90. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

