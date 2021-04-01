CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.68. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

