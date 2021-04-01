Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stake Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Codexis worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after acquiring an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $6,953,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

CDXS stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

