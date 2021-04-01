Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 720,845 shares.The stock last traded at $24.61 and had previously closed at $22.89.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 58,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

