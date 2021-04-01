Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,235 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $65,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after buying an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,461. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $42.14 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

