Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 12,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 716,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,920,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,646,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

