Coin Artist Tops One Day Volume of $69,408.00 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Coin Artist has a market cap of $2.33 million and $69,408.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist token can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00050943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00638454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COIN is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

