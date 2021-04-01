CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

