CoinFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115,684.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $115,684.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00051006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 879.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.08 or 0.00643262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00069240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00027549 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

