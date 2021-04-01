CoinMetro Token Market Capitalization Tops $142.20 Million (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One CoinMetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinMetro Token has a market capitalization of $142.20 million and approximately $224,457.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinMetro Token has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00050832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 946.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.59 or 0.00646202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About CoinMetro Token

CoinMetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,953,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,203,933 tokens. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . CoinMetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

