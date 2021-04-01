Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

CL traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $78.60. 197,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

