Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Trading 1% Higher

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CLAAU)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.95. 178,703 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLAAU)

There is no company description available for Colonnade Acquisition II Corp.

