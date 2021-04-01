Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLPBY shares. Commerzbank raised Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Coloplast A/S stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

