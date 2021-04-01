Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

