Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.28.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
