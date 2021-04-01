Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Commerce Bancshares worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 6,234 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $451,029.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

