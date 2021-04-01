Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Barclays

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.37 ($6.32).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

CBK stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €5.23 ($6.15). 4,997,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of €5.96 ($7.01).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.