Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) versus The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Financial Review

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of The Sage Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Commerzbank and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank -1.67% -0.30% -0.02% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerzbank and The Sage Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $13.98 billion 0.55 $721.28 million $0.59 10.34 The Sage Group $2.46 billion 3.82 $395.53 million $1.41 24.41

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than The Sage Group. Commerzbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Sage Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commerzbank and The Sage Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 1 5 1 0 2.00 The Sage Group 3 3 3 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Sage Group beats Commerzbank on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank AG has a strategic cooperation with Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft to enable its customers access creditshelf's finance solutions. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request. The company also provides cloud connected and hybrid solutions, including Sage X3, a business management solution; and Sage 50cloud and Sage 200cloud provides a range of cloud connected accounting solutions. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

