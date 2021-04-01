Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $51.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,577,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 524,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

