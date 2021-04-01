Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $53.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $47.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $211.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $215.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.65 million.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,512,000 after acquiring an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,615,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $784.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

