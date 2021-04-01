Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

