Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Short Interest Update

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $13,031,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.