Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Trading Down 4.5%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.56. 50,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,941,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

