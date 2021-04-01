Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 4.3%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 88,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,035,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.