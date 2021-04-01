COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $36.82 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.62.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $36,554,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $17,450,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

