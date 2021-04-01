Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.44 and traded as high as C$5.81. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 220,876 shares trading hands.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.41%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 878,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,712,850. Insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,600 over the last quarter.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.