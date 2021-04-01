Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Update

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.