Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAG stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

