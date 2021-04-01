Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 286.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,374 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Conagra Brands worth $9,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

