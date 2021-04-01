Conceal Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $17,318.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,719,494 coins and its circulating supply is 10,516,527 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

