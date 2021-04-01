Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.10

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 67821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$94.76 million and a PE ratio of -14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

