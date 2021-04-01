Connect Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $66,244.74 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Connect Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Connect Coin has a total market capitalization of $66,244.74 and approximately $444.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

Connect Coin Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io

