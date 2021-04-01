Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 13,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 519,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $326.12 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.