Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.68. Approximately 13,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 519,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 819,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 212,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.
