Constellation Brands (STZ.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ.B stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.