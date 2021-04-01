Constellation Brands (STZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

