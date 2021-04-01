Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $235,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at $150,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,479 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

