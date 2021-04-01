Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,795.16

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1,795.16 and last traded at C$1,792.80, with a volume of 18149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,755.04.

CSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,754.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,690.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1,599.39.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 51.7799964 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

