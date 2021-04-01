ContentBox Hits Market Capitalization of $4.83 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $67,231.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.70 or 0.00457003 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.