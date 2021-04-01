ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WISH opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

WISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

