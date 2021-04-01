Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. Bank of America upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

CTTAY stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

